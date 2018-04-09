 Southern Africa: New Botswana President Masisi Heads for Zimbabwe On Working Visit - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Southern Africa: New Botswana President Masisi Heads for Zimbabwe On Working Visit

The Herald

Southern Africa: New Botswana President Masisi Heads for Zimbabwe On Working Visit
AllAfrica.com
Harare — Botswana's new President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected in Zimbabwe Monday on a working visit, state media reported Sunday. Masisi took over from former president Ian Khama on April 1. This is part of a long-standing tradition in the Southern
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

