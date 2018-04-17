Southwest plane suffers in-flight engine failure, 1 fatality confirmed — Nigeria Today

Southwest plane suffers in-flight engine failure, 1 fatality confirmed
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 en-route from New York to Dallas suffered an engine failure, forcing an emergency landing. Although the plane landed safely, one passenger was killed and damage is significant.
