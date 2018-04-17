Southwest plane suffers in-flight engine failure, 1 fatality confirmed — Nigeria Today

Southwest plane suffers in-flight engine failure, 1 fatality confirmed

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 en-route from New York to Dallas suffered an engine failure, forcing an emergency landing. Although the plane landed safely, one passenger was killed and damage is significant.

The post Southwest plane suffers in-flight engine failure, 1 fatality confirmed appeared first on Digital Trends.

