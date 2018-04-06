Southwest youths laud Buhari for achievements in govt. — Nigeria Today

Southwest youths laud Buhari for achievements in govt.

The Southwest Youth Movement (SWYM) comprising six states in the region, on Friday lauded the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for its achievements.

Mr Temitope Ogunlade, the Chairman of SWYM, made the commendation at a news conference in Abuja.

Ogunlade said the group had monitored the programmes of the Buhari administration since inception in 2015 and found them to be beneficial to the people.

“Nigerians have found it so good in terms of developmental drive and collaborative efforts between federal and state governments.

“The president Buhari-led administration has demonstrated a single minded commitment to upgrade and develop the nation’s transport infrastructure, such as road and railway networks across the six geo-political zones,’’ he said.

Ogunlade said it was under the administration that Ministry of Power, Works and Housing got unprecedented budget releases to ensure the rehabilitation of decayed infrastructure.

Read Also: As Buhari navigates APC through the storm

He said under Buhari, the Social Safety Net, the largest programme in the history of Nigeria and N-Power employed millions of youths and paid them N30,000 each as monthly allowance.

Also, the administration is feeding millions of primary school children under the Home Grown School Feeding Programme in over 8,587 schools across 19 states and in addition employs thousands of cooks, he said.

Ogunlade said Buhari recently approved the establishment of Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta to curb the challenges of unemployment and scarcity of petroleum products.

He said under the circumstance, Nigerians ought to support the president to continue with his good work.

NAN

The post Southwest youths laud Buhari for achievements in govt. appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

