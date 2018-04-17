Sowore wants to be president and I want to be president – Bakare — Nigeria Today

Sowore wants to be president and I want to be president – Bakare

Nigerian Prophetic-Apostolic pastor, Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly has recently said that he wants to be President and that Omoyale Sowore of Saharareporters want to be president too.

Bakare speaking in during Sowore’s visit to his church said : “The problem that I have is that Sowore wants to be president and I want to be president. One of us will have to knock each other,”

“Well, everybody say, ‘turn by turn’. I will fulfill my own turn and he will do his own turn.

“It is not his first time here by the way. Many people don’t know this guy had fought lions and bears and battles just to ensure there is good governance in our country and I am so happy that people like him are thinking of contributing their meaningful quota while it is yet day.

“If people will not gather together to shake the system, the system will remain unshaken. But now they are afraid because we are coming from the east, from the west, from the north, from the south, from outside invading this country to say enough is enough.”

The post Sowore wants to be president and I want to be president – Bakare appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

