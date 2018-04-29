Soyinka wants FG to end herdsmen attacks — Nigeria Today

Soyinka wants FG to end herdsmen attacks
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has called on the Federal Government to do more to end attacks and killings allegedly by criminal herdsmen in parts of the country. Soyinka made the call in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.
