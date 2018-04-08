Spanish football league LaLiga proud to be in Nigeria      — Nigeria Today

Spanish football league LaLiga proud to be in Nigeria

Liga Nacional De Fútbol Profesional, more commonly known as “LaLiga” on Sunday April 8, hosted its first official “LaLiga in Naija”media event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in GRA Ikeja, Lagos.The event was aimed at officially unveiling the LaLiga Nigerian office and highlighting the various projects it has undertaken sinceits inception in the country.

The LaLiga office in Nigeria was launched in Abuja in 2016, in a signed partnership with Legacy Sports, but there was no official launch event at the time. This was the first official ‘corporate’ event for the brand in Nigeria.The launch was designed tobring LaLiga closer to its Nigerian fans, and to generate more awareness around the other clubs in LaLiga.

LaLiga Delegate in Nigeria, Javier Del Rio, who spoke during the event, said; “We (LaLiga) are very proud to be in Nigeria, and to be much closer to the fans. We believe Nigeria is a significant market for the growth of our brand, and we are highly committed to the development of football in this country,paying close attention to its grassroots football as demonstrated through the 5-day LaLiga-NPFL Coaching Clinic for Nigerian youth coaches earlier this year at the National Stadium in Abuja. We plan to host more of these types of activation, and this is just the beginning of greater things to come between LaLiga and Nigeria.”

Present at the event were former Nigerian LaLiga stars Finidi George, and Emmanuel Amunike. The Nigerian players from Las Palmas, Malaga, Deportivo La Coruna, Nastic Tarragona, and Lugo were also present to represent their respective clubs.

Also speaking during the event, wasLaLiga ambassador, and former LaLiga star, Mutiu Adepoju, who said, “As the LaLiga ambassador, growing the LaLiga brand in Nigeria has always been my primary objective. I am excited about the prospect of Nigerian fans being closer to LaLiga and its clubs, as there is an array of Nigerian talent plying their trade in the Spanish top flight. I believe that LaLiga’s presence in Nigeria willultimately further strengthenties between Nigeria and LaLiga”.

Sports and broadcast media personnel from the top media publications and online blogs in Nigeria were present at the event, and were treated to a pulsating experience with the Magic of LaLiga, in a private viewing of the Madrid Derby between Real Madrid & Atlético Madrid, with the former Nigerian LaLiga stars acting as commentators during the match.

LaLiga is continuously committed to the development of football in Nigeria at all levels, and will stop at nothing to better the footballing culture here through the best league in the world, LaLiga’s methodology.

