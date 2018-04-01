SPECIAL REPORT: Waiting For Justice For Queen's College Girls One Year After - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

SPECIAL REPORT: Waiting For Justice For Queen’s College Girls One Year After – SaharaReporters.com



SaharaReporters.com SPECIAL REPORT: Waiting For Justice For Queen's College Girls One Year After

SaharaReporters.com

For the families of three girls who died in the gastroenteritis epidemic that hit Queen's College, Lagos, between February and March 2017, they are still waiting for justice for their daughters even as the federal ministry of education and other …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

