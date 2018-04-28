Spotlight: Turkey, US step up to solve disputes in Syria amid tensions in bilateral ties - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Spotlight: Turkey, US step up to solve disputes in Syria amid tensions in bilateral ties – Xinhua
|
The Hindu
|
Spotlight: Turkey, US step up to solve disputes in Syria amid tensions in bilateral ties
Xinhua
ANKARA, April 28 (Xinhua) — Turkey and the United States have agreed to take steps in Syria's Manbij region in line with a road map previously agreed between two countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. "We confirmed the approval of …
