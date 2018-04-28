 Spotlight: Turkey, US step up to solve disputes in Syria amid tensions in bilateral ties - Xinhua — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Spotlight: Turkey, US step up to solve disputes in Syria amid tensions in bilateral ties – Xinhua

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Hindu

Spotlight: Turkey, US step up to solve disputes in Syria amid tensions in bilateral ties
Xinhua
ANKARA, April 28 (Xinhua) — Turkey and the United States have agreed to take steps in Syria's Manbij region in line with a road map previously agreed between two countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. "We confirmed the approval of
Iranian Foreign Minister Says US Playing Destructive Role In SyriaIndependent Newspapers Limited
Syrian opposition tells Russia to 'behave'Arab News
Russia, Turkey and Iran need to help clear Syria of terrorists: LavrovYahoo News
Pulse Nigeria –The Straits Times –Aljazeera.com –mySanAntonio.com
all 185 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.