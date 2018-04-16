Spring storm wreaks havoc - The Kingston Whig-Standard — Nigeria Today

Spring storm wreaks havoc – The Kingston Whig-Standard
|
The Kingston Whig-Standard
|
Spring storm wreaks havoc
The Kingston Whig-Standard
Lenny Morrow shovels the sidewalk on Dundas Street East in downtown Napanee on Sunday during a major storm that descended on much of southern Ontario during the weekend. (Meghan Balogh/The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network). Bookmark and Share. Change …
Major storm wreaks havoc across the midwest
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!