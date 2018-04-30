Sprinter Regina Dumbo Wins 3 Gold Medals In Morocco In The 400 Meters For Visually Impaired Athletes — Nigeria Today

Sprinter Regina Dumbo Wins 3 Gold Medals In Morocco In The 400 Meters For Visually Impaired Athletes

The Angolan athlete Regina Dumbo On Thursday and Friday reached the same feat, respectively, in the 100m (14 seconds and 42 tenths) and 200m (29 seconds and 85 tenths), respectively. The race also counted on the partiipation of the Angolan Manuel Jaime, a disabled T46-class, who on Saturday won the bronze medal in the 800 meters […]

