Spying on spouse’s phone in Saudi Arabia now carries $133, 000 fine — Nigeria Today

Spying on spouse’s phone in Saudi Arabia now carries $133, 000 fine

Spying on your spouse’s phone in Saudi Arabia now carries a 133, 000 dollars fine and up to a year in prison, under a new law that aims to “protect morals of individuals and society and protect privacy’’. The punishment would apply to both men and women in the ultra-conservative Muslim kingdom, according to a statement on Tuesday by the ministry of culture. It could tend to protect husbands from their wives.

