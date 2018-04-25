Squeeze Tarela releases first single of 2018 | Listen to “Cocoa Butter” on BN — Nigeria Today

Squeeze Tarela releases first single of 2018 | Listen to “Cocoa Butter” on BN

To mark his birthday, music star Squeeze Tarela is out with a brand new single titled “Cocoa Butter,” serving as his first official single of 2018.

“Cocoa Butter” is a dancehall and pop fusion number, which celebrates the beauty of women at large and the dark skin on a closer front.

Produced by the reputable DJ Coublon, the JustJojo Entertainment performer is in his element as he effortlessly blesses with a massive tune backed with the powerful message of self love and appreciation.



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Squeeze-Tarela-Cocoa-Butter.mp3

The post Squeeze Tarela releases first single of 2018 | Listen to “Cocoa Butter” on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

