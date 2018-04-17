Squeeze up! The latest Skyrider airplane seat still looks really uncomfortable — Nigeria Today

Squeeze up! The latest Skyrider airplane seat still looks really uncomfortable

The first Skyrider airplane seat didn’t look like a particularly comfortable way to fly, and despite the extra padding, Skyrider 2.0 doesn’t look much better. But if seats are cheap and flights short, then how about it?

The post Squeeze up! The latest Skyrider airplane seat still looks really uncomfortable appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

