SS1 Female student stabs classmate in the eye for refusing to join their cult — Nigeria Today

SS1 Female student stabs classmate in the eye for refusing to join their cult





An SS1 female student identified as Josephine, along with her gang members have allegedly damaged the right eye of one Lilian Friday.

She is also an SS1 student of Community Secondary School, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The bizzare incident which occurred yesterday evening left many shocked as it was revealed that the suspected cultist, also an SS1 student of the same secondary school is said to have been mounting pressure and persuading Lilian to join her cult group.

The victim’s persistent refusal provoked the suspect and she vowed to disfigure Lillian’s face.





Lilian was attacked late yesterday, while returning from her uncle’s residence place when she met her classmate who insisted that she must join her cult group.

Consequently, the two classmates started fighting, and then the suspect alerted her gang members, who came along and had the victim held to the ground, stabbed her right eye and then took off.

Sadly, efforts to arrest the suspect have not been successful, as the Otuoke community is yet to grant arrest warrant to the parents of the victim, because it is against their practice for someone to make arrest in the community without the approval of its leadership.

