St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank Likens Bitcoin to “Regular Money” - CryptoSlate — Nigeria Today

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank Likens Bitcoin to “Regular Money” – CryptoSlate
CryptoSlate
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank Likens Bitcoin to “Regular Money”
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis recently likened Bitcoin to “regular currency.” Bitcoin's lack of intrinsic value (similar to the U.S. dollar, the Euro, or the Swiss Franc), the limited supply of BTC, and the lack of a middleman (p2p) are all …
