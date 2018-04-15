Stage set for Davido 30 Billion Concert - The Zimbabwe Standard — Nigeria Today

Stage set for Davido 30 Billion Concert – The Zimbabwe Standard
The Zimbabwe Standard
Stage set for Davido 30 Billion Concert
The Zimbabwe Standard
After taking his 30 Billion Concert to Lagos, United Kingdom, United states of America and other countries, Nigerian star Davido brings the much-hyped gig to Zimbabwe next Saturday in what the organisers have termed a “star-studded showdown”. By …
Jah Prayzah relishing Davido concert – Nigerian star jets in Thursday lBoity arrives Friday
