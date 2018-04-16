Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company – Daily Trust



Daily Trust Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company

Daily Trust

Experts in the mining sector have said that concessioning Ajaokuta Steel will lead to corruption and mortgage the security of Nigeria. They commended the decision of the House of Representatives for unanimously opposing the concession of Ajaokuta steel …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

