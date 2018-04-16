Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company – Daily Trust
Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company
Daily Trust
Experts in the mining sector have said that concessioning Ajaokuta Steel will lead to corruption and mortgage the security of Nigeria. They commended the decision of the House of Representatives for unanimously opposing the concession of Ajaokuta steel …
