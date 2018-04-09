Stakeholders task FG to tackle corruption in immigration service — Nigeria Today

Stakeholders task FG to tackle corruption in immigration service

A legal rights group has called on the Federal Government to tackle corruption in Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) command across the country, saying it will reduce the fraud and pressures from the embassies.

This call was made at a press conference convened by Prince Williams-Joel, managing partner, Prince Joel &​ Associates, and partner at NOVO INIZIO LLC, at the unveiling of the firm’s immigration clinic sessions and supplementary services in Lagos.

​“Tackling the menace of corruption is not an easy task, but it is​possible,​even if many feathers have to be ruffled.​ If our government has a resolute commitment to tackle corruption, Nigeria needs to address growing concerns and dearth of practical knowledge of visa application requirements, practice, procedure and other immigration related matters to visa applicants,” Williams-Joel said.

According to Williams-Joel, the immigration clinic is a hub for issues relating to​ visa, as the firm is worried by the influx of touts who have completely and effectually taken over visa applications and immigration related services from professionals in Nigeria.

In return, they offer poor and abysmal immigration related services to visa applicants with the attendant consequence of perpetual increase in the percentage of numbers of visa denials from foreign embassies, high commissions and consulates.

Michael Damiari, immigration attorney and head of chambers, Prince Joel & Associates, speaking on the denial of visa, said it was not a myth that no fewer than 220,000 Nigerians apply for non-immigrant visas every year.

“It is proven that several unemployed intended emigrants use touts and miscreants under the guise that they are travel agents to apply for visa for them,” Damiari said.

However, Charles Ejiogu, an attorney at law admitted to the New York Bar and Federal District Court, advised Nigerians to always know what visa they want before applying, in relations to advice and assistance, the immigration clinic was open to all citizens to reach out for more knowledge on visa application.

The immigration clinic is a strategy and innovation introduced by the firm to address growing concerns and dearth of practical knowledge of visa application requirements, practice, procedure and other immigration related matters.

ANTHONIA OBOKOH

