Stanbic scoops BoU award — Nigeria Today

Stanbic scoops BoU award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank has scooped the 2017 Bank of Uganda Best Performing Commercial Bank of the Year in Government Securities award, Governor Emmanuel T. Mutebile announced on April 10.

This is the 13th time the BoU was holding this event. It was also Stanbic’s sixth consecutive year of winning the award. The Primary Dealer (PD) system aims to promote participation in Uganda Government securities markets, to foster the development of financial markets, improve the secondary market trading system as well as ensure efficiency in the operations related to the Government securities market at the central bank. Mutebile applauded Stanbic for its role played especially for participating in the primary auctions, market making capabilities, consistent pricing as well as timely market intelligence.

