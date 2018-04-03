State Sponsored Poisoning In The UK: Why It Affects Us All — Nigeria Today

State Sponsored Poisoning In The UK: Why It Affects Us All

Four weeks ago, on a quiet Sunday in one of Britain’s most beautiful cathedral cities, home to people of many different nationalities, including Nigerians, a father and daughter were struck down by the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. Sergei and Yulia Skripal are still lying stricken […]

The post State Sponsored Poisoning In The UK: Why It Affects Us All appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

