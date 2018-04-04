State visit a huge success -ED - The Herald — Nigeria Today

State visit a huge success -ED – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
State visit a huge success -ED
The Herald
State visit a huge success -ED President Mnangagwa meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing yesterday. – Picture by Xinhua. Victoria Ruzvidzo in Beijing, China President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his State …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!