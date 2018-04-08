 States earned N4.9tn as IGR in seven years –NBS — Nigeria Today
States earned N4.9tn as IGR in seven years –NBS

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Between January 2011 and December 2017, a total of N4.99tn was earned as Internally Generated Revenue by the 36 states of the federation, an analysis of figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed. For instance, the sum of N499.08bn was earned by the states in 2011. The figure rose to N567.99bn and […]

The post States earned N4.9tn as IGR in seven years –NBS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

