 Statoil and Chevron pressure NNPC over Agbami debt - Africa Intelligence — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Statoil and Chevron pressure NNPC over Agbami debt – Africa Intelligence

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Statoil and Chevron pressure NNPC over Agbami debt
Africa Intelligence
The majors have asked a US court to force NNPC to pay out $1 billion in overpayments on OML 128 where the prolific Agbami field is located. In mid-March, Statoil and Chevron's Nigerian branches requested a federal court in New York to uphold an
Chevron Bags Best Company In Media Relations, Support AwardIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.