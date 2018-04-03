Statoil and Chevron pressure NNPC over Agbami debt - Africa Intelligence — Nigeria Today

Statoil and Chevron pressure NNPC over Agbami debt – Africa Intelligence
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Statoil and Chevron pressure NNPC over Agbami debt
Africa Intelligence
The majors have asked a US court to force NNPC to pay out $1 billion in overpayments on OML 128 where the prolific Agbami field is located. In mid-March, Statoil and Chevron's Nigerian branches requested a federal court in New York to uphold an …
Chevron Bags Best Company In Media Relations, Support Award
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!