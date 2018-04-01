Steenhuisen ready for showdown at DA congress - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Steenhuisen ready for showdown at DA congress – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Steenhuisen ready for showdown at DA congress
Independent Online
Pretoria – DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has dismissed plans to oust him from his position in the party's top structure at its congress next weekend in Tshwane. Steenhuisen wants DA members to reject the proposal to amend its constitution and change …
DA sends season's greetings to South Africans
Road to DA congress: Five-year term for Maimane divides party
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!