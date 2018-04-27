Stephen Keshi stadium to be completed in two months – Okowa — Nigeria Today

Stephen Keshi stadium to be completed in two months – Okowa

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence in delivering a world class stadium to host the African Athletics Competition to begin in August 2018.

The stadium christened Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba-the Delta State Capital is billed to host the 2018 African Athletics Competition.

Okowa who said this on Friday when Mr. Victor Oyovbaire, Executive Producer, All Access Television Production crew paid him a courtesy call in Asaba, said that the ongoing reconstruction work at the Stephen Keshi Stadium would be completed soon and according to specifications.

According to him “As the competition grows closer I am very confident that the stadium which will host the games will be ready in the next two months for the 2018 African Athletics Competition taking place in August”.

“During the last inspection, tremendous progress has already been made and I believe that when the stadium is finished it will compete with the best stadia in the world” the governor added.

Governor Okowa commended the team for embarking on a tour of the stadium saying” It is good to see youths show interest in sports and I believe that at the end of your visit you will give constructive criticism because my administration is open to such, not only to receive praises”.

Mr. Simi Adejumo, host of the television program All Access, said that the team was on a tour of the stadium to do a documentary on sports in the state.

