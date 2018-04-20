Sterling Bank Launches Mobile App — Nigeria Today

Sterling Bank Launches Mobile App

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank Plc has launched a new mobile banking application known as I-invest, in a bid to encourage people to build a savings and investment culture.

The new application is supported on Android and IOS devices.

The bank disclosed this in a statement thursday.

The Chief Marketing Officer of the bank, Mr. Dapo Martins, explained that the mobile application would provide customer with a secure, fast and convenient way to access investment opportunities hitherto reserved for the elite.

The new application will also provide customers access an array of treasury bill investments to enable them to match their investment maturities with their needs.

“Some of the advantages of the application include save time for the customer instead of chasing his account officer around or waiting in the bank.

“Also, any other bank customers can access the offerings through the application.

“For a potential customer to register, he needs to have a BVN number, valid phone number, utility bill, valid means of identification such as driver’s license or national identity card or international passport.

“The registration process takes less than five minutes to conclude but the potential customer needs to take a picture with his smart phone and upload it,” the statement added.

It showed that a customer can either fund his account with a debit card or pay at any branch of a bank and his account will be funded real time.

“Also, a customer can top up directly from his mobile banking platform.

“If a customer wants to invest, he will select from the list of available securities, enter the amount to invest and confirm the transaction,” it added.

The minimum amount one can invest is N100,000.

“Interest accrues daily, while the investment amount and interest will be credited to the customer’s account on maturity.

“Similarly, if a customer wants to withdraw, he will supply his bank details, enter the amount he wants to withdraw, supply the secret answer to his secret question but needs to update his KYC profile.

“On the security of the investment in case the phone of the customer is stolen or lost, the bank said I-Invest application installed on a phone is secured and the money is safe.

“The lender however, advised such a customer to install the application on another phone and log in, click settings and change his password,” it added.

The post Sterling Bank Launches Mobile App appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

