Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss hails Jose Mourinho as 'most influential' on his career - BBC Sport — Nigeria Today

Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss hails Jose Mourinho as ‘most influential’ on his career – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss hails Jose Mourinho as 'most influential' on his career
BBC Sport
Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has hailed Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as the biggest influence on his coaching career. Clarke, 54, was Mourinho's assistant as Chelsea won two league titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups in three years. The …
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hints at Brazilian signing
Transfer news LIVE updates: Samuel Umtiti to Man Utd; Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool latest
Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Mourinho Talks Willian Rumours
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!