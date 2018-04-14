Steve Harvey sued for harassment by woman who claims he made her dress more provocatively on show - New York Daily News — Nigeria Today

Steve Harvey sued for harassment by woman who claims he made her dress more provocatively on show – New York Daily News
|
New York Daily News
|
Steve Harvey sued for harassment by woman who claims he made her dress more provocatively on show
New York Daily News
A single mom and fitness model claims she felt sexually harassed as a guest on Steve Harvey's talk show. The woman, Dominique Collier, was invited to a taping of an episode of "Steve Harvey" in 2016 after responding to a casting call for "single …
Steve Harvey Show Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former Show Guest
Steve Harvey Dragged To Court By Fitness Model
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!