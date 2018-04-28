Steven Gerrard: Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers Surprised By Rangers Link — Nigeria Today

Steven Gerrard: Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers Surprised By Rangers Link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted to being “a little bit surprised” by talk that Steven Gerrard is close to being named as manager of scottish rivals Rangers.

Steven Gerrard, currently employed as Liverpool Under-18s boss, is said to have already held initial talks with the Gers over replacing Graeme Murty from the end of 2017-18.

The 37-year-old was Rodgers’s captain during their time together at Anfield, famously coming close to winning the Premier League title in 2014, and the Ulsterman has warned his former player to make sure that he is choosing the right club for his first job in senior management.

“I was a little bit surprised when I saw it,” he told reporters at Friday’s presser when asked about the speculation. “If it is right then maybe Stevie feels it is the right club.

“He’s always wanted to be a manager. I know from my time working closely with him at Liverpool that it was something he always wanted to do. He’s lived with expectation all his life at Liverpool and as the captain of England.

“When you’re starting out it’s all about when you feel the time is right. It’s not necessarily about the club, it’s about the right club.”

The post Steven Gerrard: Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers Surprised By Rangers Link appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

