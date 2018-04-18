 Steven Spielberg to direct DC’s ‘Blackhawk,’ his first superhero movie — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Steven Spielberg to direct DC’s ‘Blackhawk,’ his first superhero movie

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

In today’s box office, the only thing more reliable than a superhero movie is a Steven Spielberg movie. The two are set to become one as Spielberg will produce and direct a film based on the Blackhawk DC Comics character.

The post Steven Spielberg to direct DC’s ‘Blackhawk,’ his first superhero movie appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.