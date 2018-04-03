 Still, APC governors can’t agree over Oyegun NWC’s tenure — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Still, APC governors can’t agree over Oyegun NWC’s tenure

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

State Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, declined comments on the outcome of the meeting. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors kept sealed lips as they came out of the Council Chamber where they met with the President for over an hour. Our correspondent overheard one of the governor’s saying that they were directed not to speak with journalists over issues discussed at the meeting.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.