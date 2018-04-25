Still Plenty Of Work For Real Madrid To Reach Final – Zinedine Zidane — Nigeria Today

Still Plenty Of Work For Real Madrid To Reach Final – Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane insisted progression to the Champions League final is not a formality after his side won 2-1 in Wednesday night’s semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich.

Two high quality opponents produced numerous uncharacteristic errors, with Joshua Kimmich beating Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas at his near post to give Bayern the lead.

Marcelo equalised after 44 minutes, after Bayern had lost winger Arjen Robben and defender Jerome Boateng to injury.

And half-time substitute Marco Asensio struck after 57 minutes, capitalising on Rafinha’s sloppy pass, to give Zidane’s men the advantage ahead of next week’s second leg at the Bernabeu.

We’re very satisfied with the result, but we had a lot of problems in the first few minutes trying to take control of the game,” Zidane said.

“The tie is far from over, it’s more than possible that Bayern could win in the Bernabeu, but we are very happy to have won 2-1 in Munich.”

Zidane praised Navas for his performance, refusing to dwell on Kimmich’s goal, which came after Marcelo was caught out of position.

The Frenchman added: “Bayern’s goal was a consequence of several people making mistakes, not just Navas.

“He was very good in the second half. I think we suffered a little tonight off the ball, I thought (Franck) Ribery was excellent tonight.”

