 Stock Exchange delists two firms - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Stock Exchange delists two firms – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Stock Exchange delists two firms
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has delisted African Paints (Nigeria) Plc and Afrik Pharmaceuticals Plc from the secondary market, ending more than two decades of public quotation for the ailing firms. African Paints, which deals in agro-chemicals
Nigeria capital market indicators rebound by 0.17%Vanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.