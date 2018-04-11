Stock Exchange delists two firms - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Stock Exchange delists two firms – The Nation Newspaper
|
Vanguard
|
Stock Exchange delists two firms
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has delisted African Paints (Nigeria) Plc and Afrik Pharmaceuticals Plc from the secondary market, ending more than two decades of public quotation for the ailing firms. African Paints, which deals in agro-chemicals …
