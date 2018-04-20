Stock market shed N41bn on 33 companies losses - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Stock market shed N41bn on 33 companies losses – Vanguard
Vanguard
Stock market shed N41bn on 33 companies losses
Vanguard
Analysts predict positive close next week. By Nkiruka Nnorom. The equities market tumbled by N41 billion this week following losses recorded by a total of 33 companies. But market pundits have said that the market would close positive next week baring …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.
