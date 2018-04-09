Stock Market Starts Q2 with 1.6% Decline - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Stock Market Starts Q2 with 1.6% Decline – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Stock Market Starts Q2 with 1.6% Decline
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigerian stock market recorded a decline in the first week of the second quarter(Q2) as investors' negative sentiments persisted. Having closed the first quarter(Q1) with a growth of 8.5 per cent, the market opened Q2 with decline last week with …
Stock market resumes weekly downtrend
NSE Index Down 1.60%, Despite Upbeat In Financial Stocks
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!