Stocks Market Rebounds By 0.17% On Consumer, Industrial Goods Stocks — Nigeria Today

Stocks Market Rebounds By 0.17% On Consumer, Industrial Goods Stocks

The Nigerian stocks market yesterday rebounded with a gain of 0.17 per cent on Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods stocks. In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) gained 69.86 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.17 per cent to close at 40,499.04 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation gained N25 billion to close at N14.629 trillion. […]

