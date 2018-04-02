 Stoke City Chairman Peter Coates In Full Support Of Ibrahim Afellay’s Banishment From The Club — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Stoke City Chairman Peter Coates In Full Support Of Ibrahim Afellay’s Banishment From The Club

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates is fully behind manager Paul Lambert’s decision to expel Ibrahim Afellay from the first-team squad.

Ibrahim Afellay has not featured since the 5-0 defeat by Chelsea on December 30, with the 31-year-old absent from each of Lambert’s eight games.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Scot is concerned with Affelay’s disruptive attitude at the training ground, and Coates told the Stoke Sentinel: “We have standards we have to keep and expect people to keep and we obviously support the manager on such issues.

“If he feels as strongly as he has on this issue, then of course we back him.”

Afellay’s present deal expires in June 2019, but this recent call by Lambert suggests a parting of the ways in the summer.

The post Stoke City Chairman Peter Coates In Full Support Of Ibrahim Afellay’s Banishment From The Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.