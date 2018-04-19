Stolen Mace found by Passerby under Bridge – Police — Nigeria Today

Stolen Mace found by Passerby under Bridge – Police

The mace stolen from the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday has been discovered under a flyover bridge in Abuja, The Cable reports.

Suspended senator Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta State had allegedly invaded the senate with thugs, carting away the mace.

The senator was taken into police custody, but was soon released.

The police, in a statement, said they were alerted by a passerby who found the mace under a bridge.

The statement read:

Sequel to the invasion of the senate chambers of the national assembly, federal republic of Nigeria on the 18th April, 2018 by some suspected thugs who disrupted the senate plenary session and carted away the mace of the red chambers, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris, immediately instituted a high-powered police investigation and intelligence team coordinated by the IGP monitoring unit of the force and further directed a total lock-down of the FCT with intense surveillance patrol and thorough stop and search operations at various police check-points with a view to arresting perpetrators and possible recovery of the stolen mace. The police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which forced the suspected miscreants to abandon the mace at a point under the flyover before the city gate, where a patriotic passer-by saw it and alerted the police. While a discreet investigation into the incident is still ongoing to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice, the Nigeria police force appreciates the spirited members of the public, most especially motorists within Abuja metropolis for their support, cooperation and timely information during the rigorous stop and search operations for the recovery of the mace. The renewed commitment of the Nigeria police force to guarantee protection of lives and property, peace and stability and sustain democracy in the country remains unequivocal and unwavering.

