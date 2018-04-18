Stolen mace: Why blood did not flow in the Senate on 18 April 2018 — Nigeria Today

Stolen mace: Why blood did not flow in the Senate on 18 April 2018

• The Chief Moses Majekodunmi Connection! By Ademola Adegbamigbe When hoodlums invaded the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday 18 April 2018 and seized the mace, the entire chamber turned topsy turvy. If it were a long time ago, federal lawmakers would have left the place with bloodied noses, calloused fingers, broken limbs and mangled craniums.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

