Stop attacking Buhari, he has done well — Kalu - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Stop attacking Buhari, he has done well — Kalu – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Stop attacking Buhari, he has done well — Kalu
The Punch
A former Governor of Abia State, Mr. Orji Kalu, has urged retired military generals to stop attacking President Muhammadu Buhari who he says has done so well since he assumed office as President. Kalu also said President Buhari deserved to be re …
Take Your Peace Advocacy To Troubled States – Fayose Tells Kalu
Don't come to Ekiti state – Fayose rejects Orji Kalu's 'peace advocacy' visit
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!