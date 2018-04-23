Stop converting residential buildings to religious premises – Lagos warns churches, mosques — Nigeria Today

Stop converting residential buildings to religious premises – Lagos warns churches, mosques

The Lagos State Government on Monday appealed to property owners to desist from converting their residential buildings to religious premises in a bid to avoid payment of the harmonised Land Use Charge. Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, gave the warning at the annual ministerial briefing as part of activities marking the […]

The post Stop converting residential buildings to religious premises – Lagos warns churches, mosques appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

