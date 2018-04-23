Stop ‘Gaddafi’s militia’ from killing Nigerians – Niger Delta agitators charge army — Nigeria Today

Stop ‘Gaddafi’s militia’ from killing Nigerians – Niger Delta agitators charge army
A group of Niger Delta agitators has urged the Nigerian Army stop the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected Fulani herdsmen. They called on the military to deal decisively with the militia wrecking daily carnage in the country. Buhari had blamed former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi for the herdsmen killings in the North. The […]
Stop ‘Gaddafi’s militia’ from killing Nigerians – Niger Delta agitators charge army
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!