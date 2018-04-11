Stop Running From Killer Herdsmen… Defend Yourselves With Stones – Ortom Tells IDPs — Nigeria Today

Stop Running From Killer Herdsmen… Defend Yourselves With Stones – Ortom Tells IDPs

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were displaced due to Fulani herdsmen attacks, to go back home and use stones to defend themselves.

The Punch reports that Ortom said this on Tuesday when he visited the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Naka village in Gwer west local government area.

The governor, who said this because he was tired of keeping IDPs in Camps, explained that killings in the state had become one too many to such an extent that people were running from their homes.

Ortom stated that the killings were becoming uncontrollable and charged them to embrace self-defence.

He said, “David in the Bible used ordinary stone to defeat his enemy, it is now time for you to stay at home and use the stone in your homes to defend yourself instead of running away. “I believe in the rule of law, equity and fairness, but I cannot continue to keep IDPs and l can’t afford to have another IDPs in Gwer West. This must stop. We must stop truncating the future of our younger generation. “When we allow laws to be violated and nobody takes action, it then allows for impunity and when you give room to impunity, it will result to anarchy which will in turn breed a lawless society. “Therefore, we the citizens must rise up to support the security agencies by way of providing lawful and necessary logistics such as information, equipment and financial support to back up their operations. “Just yesterday (Monday), a soldier was killed in Guma, security agents are not spared. Security challenges are enormous. The gruesome murder of 24 people by Fulani herdsmen is quite condemnable. “Time has come if you are willing to live in Benue State, you must be ready and willing to be law abiding.”

