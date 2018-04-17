 Stop State leakages - Zambia Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Stop State leakages – Zambia Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Zambia Daily Mail

Stop State leakages
Zambia Daily Mail
STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called for a stop to leakages of confidential matters at Cabinet Office. And President Lungu has appointed former First Lady Christine Kaseba-Sata as ambassador extra-ordinary and plenipotentiary to France
Zambian leader appoints ex-first lady as envoy to FranceXinhua
Pres. Lungu Appoints Dr Kaseba-Sata Ambassador To FranceZambia Reports

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.