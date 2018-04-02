Straight From The Mouths Of Men: Timing Really Is Everything - Cosmopolitan.com — Nigeria Today

Straight From The Mouths Of Men: Timing Really Is Everything – Cosmopolitan.com



Cosmopolitan.com Straight From The Mouths Of Men: Timing Really Is Everything

Cosmopolitan.com

A viral tweet prompted men to reveal whether they marry for true love, or just good timing. By Hannah Smothers. Apr 2, 2018. Getty Images. If you've ever been dumped, your friends have probably comforted you with the cliché sentiment that sometimes …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

