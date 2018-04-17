Stranded power compels us to cut generation from 560MW to 240MW – Afam Power - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Stranded power compels us to cut generation from 560MW to 240MW – Afam Power – Vanguard



Vanguard Stranded power compels us to cut generation from 560MW to 240MW – Afam Power

Vanguard

By Chris Ochayi. THE management of Afam Power PLC, has been compelled to cut generation from 560 megawatts, MW to 250 MW as a result of distribution challenges. The Managing Director of Afam power PLC, Engineer Olumide Obafemi, who made the remarks on …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

