'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Will Make $3 Million For Season 3 - Fatherly — Nigeria Today

'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Will Make $3 Million For Season 3
Actress Millie Bobby Brown just inked a pretty serious contract for the third season of Netflix's colossal 80s hit Stranger Things. According to a report by TMZ, the 14-year-old Brown will receive something in the ballpark of $3 million dollars to …
