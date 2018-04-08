Strategies to overcoming marriage challenges - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Strategies to overcoming marriage challenges – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Strategies to overcoming marriage challenges
Vanguard
Categorically, as an advice to couples who are facing these challenges, they should first of all do the following: Seek from God to know the purpose of the delay in pregnancy; Go through medical obs-ervation and check up to ascertain the reason(s …
NGOZI ROSEMARY AKANDE: Inter-tribal marriage makes one tolerant
Encourage more women to seek public office
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!