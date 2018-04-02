Strathmore sides beef up ahead of new season - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Strathmore sides beef up ahead of new season – The Star, Kenya
|
|
Strathmore sides beef up ahead of new season
Strathmore Universities hockey teams are targeting an improved performance as the Kenya Hockey Union league gets underway this weekend. The men's team, the 2016 champions, lost their title to Kenya Police and went on to finish a disappointing eighth …
