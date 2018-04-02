 Street gangs clash: Police arrest 23 in Kaduna — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Street gangs clash: Police arrest 23 in Kaduna

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its officers have arrested no fewer than 23 persons in connection with the alleged killing of a member of “Sara Suka’’, a street gang in the state. ASP Muhktar Aliyu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the arrest occurred on Sunday at about 6:30 p.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.